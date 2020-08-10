Knesset Speaker warns coalition not yet safe from elections





Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin stipulated Monday that the government hasn’t yet solved its problems and that elections could yet be on the table.

Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu said explicitly that we need to make a supreme effort to avoid elections,” Levin said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Knesset ( Photo: Knesset PR )

“I hope that’s how it will unfold, but the understanding is that by mutual silence and disagreement we won’t get far,” the Knesset Speaker added. “We are still far from solving the problem.“

Levin was referring to the worst crisis the coalition has faced since its inception in May. The ongoing disagreement between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz over the budget -- due to pass until August 24 -- could lead to dispersing parliament.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin ( Photo: Knesset PR )

However, on Sunday night, independent lawmakers Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel put forth a bill that would allow the Knesset to delay the budget vote by two months.

Netanyahu reportedly agreed to submit the bill to the Knesset on Wednesday.

Demonstrators demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over corruption charges failed management of the pandemic ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

In response, Gantz’s Blue and White party released a statement to the media, blessing the Likud for “preserving the political and public stability of Israel. Blue and White will do everything it can in order to prevent terrible elections from Israeli citizens during the midst of one of the worst crises in the history of the state.”







