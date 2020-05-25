Hezbollah releases video of unit tasked with 'conquering' Galilee

Lebanese terror group Hezbollah on Monday released a training video made by its elite Radwan Unit, showing fighters running fire drills and practicing hand to hand combat, with several of the targets painted with a blue Star of David.

According to Hezbollah's military plans, the Radwan Unit will be tasked with infiltrating into Israeli territory, mainly through tunnels under the border fence, and conduct guerrilla warfare along the northern Galilee.

A Hezbollah militant firing at a target covered with a blue Star of David

The Radwan Unit is made up of the Iranian-backed group's best fighters, and is in charge of executing the organization's most secretive and sensitive missions.

( Hezbollah video showing its Radwan Unit )

It is believed the unit was founded by Hezbollah No. 2 Imad Mughniyeh, who was killed in a 2008 car blast in Damascus that was attributed to Israel.

Radwan fighters during training

Videos of their training are shared by other groups and nations aligned with the terror organization, mainly Iran and its proxies.

Radwan fighters practicing hand to hand combat

The video comes last than a week after Iran marked Quds (Jerusalem) Day - a national holiday introduced by the regime after the 1979 revolution to express support for the Palestinians and to oppose Zionism and Israel - and on the 20th anniversary of the IDF withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the usual events for Quds Day were suspended, with most activities being held online.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah ( Photo: EPA )

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said during a prerecorded speech last Friday that "Israel is afraid of Lebanon, it is deterred."

"One of Israel's main goals last year was stopping Hezbollah from increasing its strength in Lebanon, and it failed," he added. "The resistance movement in Lebanon only increased."