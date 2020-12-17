Virus cabinet to convene Sunday to vote on closure of all trade

The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Sunday to vote on the tightening of health measures, including the closure of almost all trade.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The government said last week if the average number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, it will enforce the policy of "tight restraint", which includes closure of the trade sector, the education system in "red" and "orange" municipalities and reduction of public transport.

A mall in Netanya amid coronavirus ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

According to the National Security Council, in the next few days the country is expected to reach 2,500 new cases a day on average.

The cabinet vote, which is scheduled to begin at 9am and last until 2pm, will take place instead of the weekly government meeting that was cancelled due to a political deadlock over state budget.

Coronavirus ward at Haifa's Rambam Hospital ( Photo: AP )

The Health Ministry said since midnight Thursday, 950 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after more than 24 tests had been conducted, putting the contagion rate at 4%.

The latest data also shows an alarming rise in ventilated patients that now stands at 166, an increase of 15 in just 24 hours and a spike of 83 in the past two weeks.