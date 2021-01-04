Green passport to last 72 hours for non vaccinators, six months for vaccinators

Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said during a meeting of the ministerial Constitution Committee, that a "green passport" - which was to be given only for vaccinators and those recovering from the coronavirus and permits certain benefits during the pandemic - will also be given to those who did not get vaccinated and will last for of 72 hours - provided they pass a coronavirus examination.
Ash added that those who recovered from the pathogen or received the vaccine will be given a green passport that will last for six months.
"The green passport is a means we want to use to manage the routine of life as the number of recoverers increases," Ash said. "The passport is important for three things - herd immunity, a protective layer for a safe routine, and the processes of opening the economy."