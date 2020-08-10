Economy Minister will not vote against bill preventing a criminal defendant from forming a government

Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) said in on Monday during an interview with Ynet, that he will not vote against Yesh Atid's bill to prevent a criminal defendant from forming a government.

