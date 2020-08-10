Economy Minister will not vote against bill preventing a criminal defendant from forming a government

Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) said in on Monday during an interview with Ynet, that he will not vote against Yesh Atid's bill to prevent a criminal defendant from forming a government.
"I will not vote against the proposal, but I also did not say I would vote for it," said Peretz, who added that the recent political crisis stems from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wish for early elections, "it is clear to us that he does not want early elections for economic reasons, but entirely for political and personal reasons."