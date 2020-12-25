Gaza militants fire two rockets toward southern Israel

The Israeli military said on Friday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward southern Israel.

The rockets were aimed at the coastal city of Ashkelon, but air defenses intercepted them, the military said.

Three people arrived at the emergency room at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon with light injuries sustained while running for the bomb shelter as rocket sirens sounded in the city and in several nearby localities.

Emergency services also reported treating several people with shock.

Volleys of missiles from the Iron Dome defense system illuminated the sky in the northern Gaza Strip as they exploded trying to hit the incoming rockets.

No Palestinian group in the Hamas-ruled Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, which broke months of cross-border calm.

Rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, but they have largely been subdued in recent months due to the raging coronavirus outbreak in both territories.

The militant Hamas group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars with Israel and countless rounds of smaller skirmishes, maintains an unofficial ceasefire with Israel.