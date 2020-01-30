Erdogan calls Mideast peace plan 'invasion plan'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called a peace plan for the Middle East proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump an "invasion plan".
Erdogan also showed his distaste with a part of the peace plan pertaining to Jerusalem that suggests the Holy City in its entirety should remain under Israeli rule and that Trump only devised the peace plan to get a round of applause.
"Enough with the lies. Jerusalem is not for sale, this is a red line for us," said Erdogan. "At the press conference where the deal was presented, President Trump just wanted a round of applause that is of no value in solving problems. You can't change the fate of the Palestinians using such lies."