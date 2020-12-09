Health Ministry: Close shops at 17:30, ban mass gatherings during Hanukkah

In an attempt to prevent large social gatherings during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which begins Thursday, the Health Ministry is to recommend to the government Thursday that there should be a ban on household mingling during hours of darkness.

Similarly, a day after malls across the country reopened, the Health Ministry is recommending that all trade during Hannukah ends at 5:30pm.

A police checkpoint in Jerusalem during a coronavirus lockdown of one of its neighborhoods ( Photo: AP )

The proposals have been made with widespread opposition, with Blue & White ministers expected to oppose the closing of businesses.

After the proposal for nighttime curfews was drop due to legal hurdles, the Health Ministry decided to examine the option of curfews in Jewish areas during Hanukkah, which lasts for eight days, followed by curfews in Christain communities during Christmas.

However, it is still unclear whether legal advisors would approve of such a move, even though it is less restrictive than the curfew initially planned.

Health experts had already criticized the initial nighttime curfew as likely to be ineffective, so it was unclear whether limited curfews would have any impact on Israel's infection rates.

The so-called Coronavirus Cabinet ( Photo: GPO )

Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science, who advises the government on the virus, also believes a curfew will do little to help reduce morbidity.

"Instead of a curfew, we must crack down on the social contact, illicit weddings and Hanukkah events that will be shifted from the nighttime to earlier in the day and the people who do not abide by the guidelines and who we have been unable to monitor for a long while," he said.