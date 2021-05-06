Islamic Jihad calls for more terror attacks ahead of Jerusalem Day

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday called on their followers to carry out terror attacks in the West Bank in the lead up to the Jerusalem Day next week.
"Jerusalem Day is the day for standing up to Zionist-American terrorism. This year we mark this day in the shadow of the 'Ramadan Intifada' and the voices of jihad on the steps of the Damascus Gate, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood," said the terror group in a statement.
"If the enemy continues, the fire of Ramadan Intifada will reach the settlements and beyond. We call on our people in Jerusalem and the West Bank to revolt against the Zionists, resume ramming and stabbing attacks at checkpoints and shoot without hesitation anywhere soldiers and herds of settlers are located."