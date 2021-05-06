Islamic Jihad calls for more terror attacks ahead of Jerusalem Day

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday called on their followers to carry out terror attacks in the West Bank in the lead up to the Jerusalem Day next week.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday called on their followers to carry out terror attacks in the West Bank in the lead up to the Jerusalem Day next week.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday called on their followers to carry out terror attacks in the West Bank in the lead up to the Jerusalem Day next week.