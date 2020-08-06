Israeli NGO starts fundraising campaign for disaster-stricken Lebanon

Humanitarian NGO Israeli Flying Aid (IFA) has launched a crowd-funding campaign to those affected by an explosion that devastated the Lebanese capital of Beirut and left many of the city's residents homeless or in grave need of aid.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The IAF set its goal to raise NIS 1 million that will be used to supply Lebanon with food, clothing, and medical equipment.

An aerial view of Beirut Port's grain silos after the blast ( Photo: EPA )

Speaking to Ynet, IFA founder and CEO Gal Lusky called on Israelis to pitch in and support the cause.

"I call on us, the citizens of Israel, to donate for the residents of Beirut," said Lusky. "I think it is important that we show the beating heart of Israeli civil society, which is based on the DNA that sanctifies life. This has been our little duty for years. Both to identify with the terrible grief and with the suffering."

Lusky added she was proud of the tribute paid by the Tel Aviv municipality, lighting up the city hall building with the colors of the Lebanese flag.

A ship is pictured engulfed in flames at the port of Beirut ( Photo: AFP )

"This expresses uncompromising solidarity with their suffering while opposing the harming of innocents. I am proud of the Tel Aviv municipality for the move, it warms my heart, and I am sure that also the hearts of many Israelis and Jews in Israel and around the world."

During the interview, Lusky added that the IAF often offers aid and operates in countries Israel has no official diplomatic relations with.

"This includes Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Syria and many other countries," said Lusky. "I think our greatest achievement as a society is not to drown in our own struggles and certainly not act out of existential anxiety during a dialogue with Lebanon. There is Lebanon and then there is Hezbollah."

The aftermath of the explosion ( Photo: Reuters )

Lusky added that her project seeks to transcend political intrigue.

"This includes the prime ministers and Hezbollah. This will allow a true dialog between mothers and fathers from Israel, and mothers and fathers on the other side."

The aftermath of the explosion ( Photo: AFP )

The official death toll in Beirut now stands at 137, and the number of injured nears 5,000. Up to a quarter of a million residents have been displaced from their homes.