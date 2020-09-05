Gamzu warns Arab sector could see hundreds of virus deaths within weeks

Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu warned on Saturday that there could be hundreds of deaths in Arab communities within weeks if infection rates continued to rise.
“Every day there are around 750 new infections in Arab communities and that will increase to 800," Gamzu said during a meeting in the Druze town of Daliat-el Carmel.
"If you take half a percent, or 1%, within three or four weeks — that is the statistic — hospitalized in serious condition, what does that mean? It starts at four or five a day, then reaches dozens and could even get to hundreds of deaths per day."