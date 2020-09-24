Prof. Rotstein calls for an inquiry commission due to the faulty management of the pandemic

Prof. Zeev Rotstein, CEO of Hadassah Hospital, said in a Ynet interview on Thursday, that he believes an inquiry commission should be opened after the coronavirus pandemic has been dealt with, due to the government's exceedingly faulty management of the pandemic.
"Why did we not prepare? Why were hospitals starved? Why did we not operate in an orderly program? Why seven months after the onset of this terrible epidemic are we still unable to raise a sufficient number of laboratory tests to stop the epidemic?" said Prof. Rotstein, " there are a lot of questions that have thus far gone unanswered."