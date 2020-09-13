Litzman has resigned from the government

"This is a difficult decision that will significantly dilute and reduce the number of people coming to the synagogues. I reiterated my warning and emphasized that if a full closure is indeed necessary - do not wait for the rise in infection to do so." wrote Litzman in his resignation letter. "The coronavirus czar (Prof. Ronni Gamzu) has denied these claims, but unfortunately, it has been proven that I was right. The decision on a full closure during the holidays was already made, while taking unnecessary risk and causing a gradual increase in the number of infected."