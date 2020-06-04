Channels
Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh
Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh

Knesset postpones debates as Joint List MK contracts coronavirus

Balad faction members enter isolation after Sami Abu Shehadeh's driver also tested positive for COVID-19; MK recently attended several mass events without adhering to public health orders; Knesset asks employees to stay home

Hassan Shaalan, Moran Azulay |
Published: 06.04.20 , 09:26
The Knesset officials have postponed all debates after Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night.
    • Shehadeh entered self-isolation on Monday after his personal driver tested positive for COVID-19. His party members from the Balad faction, which makes up the political alliance of predominantly Arab parties, have also all entered quarantine.
    Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh
    MKs were informed that all Knesset debates and meetings planned for Thursday have been postponed and all parliament employees should not come to work unless it is absolutely necessary.
    Knesset Officer Yosef Griff also sent a message to all MKs, asking anyone who has been in the proximity of the infected driver to enter quarantine in line with the Health Ministry guidelines.
    Knesset and Health Ministry officials are set to meet later on Thursday to decide on how to proceed from this point on.
    Sami Abu Shehadeh during a mass rally without a mask Sami Abu Shehadeh during a mass rally without a mask
    Sami Abu Shehadeh during a mass rally without a mask
    (Photo: Motti Kimchi )
    Shehadeh also asked anyone who has been in close proximity to him recently to go into immediate isolation on his Twitter page.
    "I ask everyone to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and that everyone internalizes that the campaign is not over yet," Shehadeh wrote. "The virus still exists between us and the return to normal is helping the virus spread in a large and fast way."
    Shehadeh, along with other Balad MKs, visiting the family home of Iyad Al Khalad Shehadeh, along with other Balad MKs, visiting the family home of Iyad Al Khalad
    Shehadeh, along with other Balad MKs, visiting the family home of Iyad Hallak
    (Photo: Screenshot )
    The 44-year-old MK recently was documented attending a number of mass events without maintaining social distancing rules or wearing a protective face mask.
    On Monday, Shehadeh, along with several other Balad MKs, visited the East Jerusalem home of the family of Iyad Hallak, an autistic who was shot dead by police on Saturday after he was suspected of brandishing a weapon.
    In a picture posted on his Facebook page, Shehadeh, along with Balad MKs Heba Yazbak and Mtanes Shehadeh, are seen at the home without protective face masks, in violation of public health directives.
    He also attended a mass protest in Yaffa against the killing of the autistic Palestinian, where he was pictured demonstrating without a face mask.
    חברי כנסת מהרשימה המשותפת השתתפו באירוע לציון המשטחברי כנסת מהרשימה המשותפת השתתפו באירוע לציון המשט
    Arab MK attends rally in memory of nine activists killed on Mavi Marmara
    Over the weekend, he attended a rally in memory of nine activists killed in clashes with IDF troops aboard the "Mavi Marmara" Gaza flotilla in 2010.


