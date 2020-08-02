Likud faction chair aims to reinstate ousted MK as virus committee head

Likud faction chair, MK Miki Zohar, is working to mediate between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Yifat Shasha-Biton in an effort to reinstate her as the head of the Knesset's coronavirus committee, sources told Ynet on Sunday.

Shasha-Biton, also from the Likud, was removed from her position as the head of the Knesset coronavirus committee last week due to her decision to allow gyms and restaurants to re-open despite a government vote to keep them closed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton ( Photo: Adina Wellman, Alex Kolomoisky )

The ousted Likud MK is set to meet with Netanyahu on Monday. It is expected she will be asked to coordinate with the government the decisions she plans to overturn.

"There's time for war, there's time for peace," said Zohar. "It is true that I am working to find a compromise between MK Shasha-Bitton and the prime minister, it is clearly better than a dismissal."

Zohar was among the leading voices within Likud, calling to remove Shasha-Bitton from the position for "insubordination."

Miki Zohar ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

In response to her removal, Shasha-Biton blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to quash debate and serious discussions within the party.

"This is a decision that aims to prevent [us] listening to the public, and making other voices heard," said Shasha-Biton. "I am glad that I opened the committee to the public with transparency, seriousness, and full care. I pledge to continue to do so in the future, wherever I may be."