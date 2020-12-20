Israel: Arrivals from UK, Denmark and South Africa must isolate due to virus mutation

Israelis returning from the United Kingdom, Denmark and South Africa will be obliged to enter quarantine at state-run hotels effective immediately as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 strain, the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet decided Sunday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers more countries will be added to the three already named.

Police forces wait at Ben-Gurion Airport for arrivals from the UK amid concerns of a new COVID-19 strain ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Following the decision, dozens of travelers who landed in Israel on an EasyJet flight from London on Sunday afternoon were taken to quarantine hotels upon touching ground.

Police escort a bus of travelers arriving from the UK to isolation at state-operated hotels, amid virus mutation fears https://t.co/whfzNXpGEG — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) December 20, 2020

The decision was made following a recommendation of coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash, who even asked to shutter Ben-Gurion Airport entirely, effectively cutting Israel from the rest of the world.

He also urged to conduct coronavirus testing on travelers from the UK, Denmark and South Africa and perform genetic sequencing on their tests to examine whether the passengers have contracted the new strain.

Some 80 Israelis who boarded the flight, which landed at around 2:20pm, and another 40 who arrived about half an hour later, were informed in advance that they might be forced into isolation.

Israelies waiting to board a flight to Dubai ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Foreign nationals who purchased tickets for the flights were not allowed to board the planes.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged ministers to act swiftly and decisively and ground all flights to and from Israel to prevent the spread of the mutated pathogen in Israel.

Netanyahu told the meeting that, "we should close [to] the whole world immediately and let only businesspeople move about, in line with regulations. This is a small price in the event that the vaccine does not work on the mutation."

He then turned to the representatives of the National Security Council and asked: "What prevents us from halting flights from all over the world?"

The deputy of the National Security Council Eiutan Ben-David replied: "Halting flights is a decision of the Transportation Ministry."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev at Ben-Gurion Airport ( Photo: Courtesy of the Transportation Ministry )

Netanyahu added: "This is an extreme step, but if there is [an appearance of the mutated virus in Israel] it will be hard. There is no legal impediment to closing the skies save for the return of Israelis abroad."