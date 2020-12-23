Coronavirus czar says third lockdown is 'inevitable'

Israel's coronavirus czar said Wednesday that a third, nationwide, coronavirus lockdown is "inevitable".

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Ministers are set to mull a new lockdown from next week, including full shutdown of all trade and the education system, during a government meeting in the afternoon hours, in the wake of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Prof. Nachman Ash gets vaccinated for coronavirus ( Photo: Ido Erez )

Prof. Nachman Ash said Israel will have "another 3,000 dead" from the pathogen in the next two months if the government doesn't implement tough health measures as soon as possible.

"It should be understood, there is no escape from another lockdown," he said. "If they [the government] had acted in accordance with our recommendations two weeks ago, it could have been avoided."

The professor said the infection has risen significantly, including serious cases, and will skyrocket further in the coming weeks if the government continues with its "sit and do nothing" policy.

Police enforces lockdown in Tel Aviv in September ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

"So far, our forecasts have been accurate, let's not endanger public health. Help us reduce the infection. "

Ministers set to convene at 4pm, having moved the meeting by two hours and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is apparently set to demand another two- or three-week lockdown, which would take effect next week in order to give the public time to prepare.

In the meantime, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed Director General of the Health Ministry Prof. Hezi Levi, to begin working on establishing vaccination centers in hospitals, in addition to HMO clinics, in order to speed up the inoculation campaign against the virus in the country.