Greek FM to visit Israel in 'show of solidarity'

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced on Monday he will visit Israel to show solidarity with the Jewish state and "prevent further escalation."

Dendias is slated to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. He was later scheduled to visit the Palestinian Authority where he will meet with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

