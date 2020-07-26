AIPAC praises Congress for $3.8 billion Israel aid package

The American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) praised U.S. lawmakers after a bill including $3.8 billion in defense assistance for Israel cleared both chambers of Congress.

The funding comes as part of the National Defense Authorization Act which was approved in the House of Representatives by 295 to 125 on Tuesday and in the Senate with 86 in support and 14 against on Thursday.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, AIPAC praised both the Democrats and Republicans in Congress who cast their vote in favor of the defense budget, saying it “will help Israel protect itself against continuing security threats."

Earlier this year, the aid for Israel emerged as one of the points of contention on the left wing of the US political scene.

A number of Democratic presidential candidates, including, most notably, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, said they were willing to use the funding to pressure Israel not annex parts of the West Bank.

However, Joe Biden, the presumptive challenger to U.S. President Donald Trump, said on multiple occasions that he would not make the aid conditional on any policies by Israel.