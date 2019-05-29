Knesset mulls bill to dissolve for elections with time running out to form coalition

With just hours to go before Benjamin Netanyahu runs out of time to form a coalition, the Knesset began discussions Wednesday noon on a bill to dissolve parliament and head to a second round of national elections this year.

Netanyahu, who is at odds with prospective coalition partner Avigdor Liberman over the draft of ultra-Orthodox men into the army, has indicated that he would take the country into a new vote rather than cede the task of forming the next government to a rival either within his own right-wing bloc or opposition leader Benny Gantz.

Avigdor Liberman and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP )

Political sources said Netanyahu was seeking agreement with the leaders of parties in the legislature for a mid-September Election Day.

Liberman, who has been a frequent coalition partner during Netanyahu's decade-long stint as prime minister, has refused to join the coalition without assurances that the bill to draft yeshiva (Jewish seminary) students will be presented to the Knesset without changes.

The ultra-Orthodox parties who are also a key component of Netanyahu's next government, are insistent that the recruitment targets within the bill are watered down.

Lawmakers from Netanyahu's Likud and Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu traded verbal blows Wednesday morning as the Knesset geared up to vote to dissolve itself barely a month after it was sworn in.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer blamed the ultra-Orthodox for the impasse, saying their refusal to consider military service was "a finger in eye" of Israelis who do perform national service.

"We are not asking them to vote for the law," Forer told Ynet. "A right-wing government is not a government of capitulation to the Haredi faction."









Likud minister Ze'ev Elkin, however, lashed out at Liberman, accusing the Yisrael Beytenu leader of intransigence and telling Ynet that he has shown no signs of compromise in the dispute over the Haredi draft bill.

"Liberman comes with an attitude of 'give me 100 percent (of what I ask) or there will be elections.' Any reasonable person realizes that this will lead to elections," Elkin said.

"So far, Liberman is blocking the establishment of a right-wing government and is in fact obstructing it," he said. "He is giving no indication that he is looking for a solution (to the crisis)."

With the prospect of elections looming, opposition lawmaker Stav Shaffir said Wednesday that she was trying to halt the plan for a fresh ballot, calling it an illegal move.

Shaffir told Ynet that she had appealed to the Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon in a bid to stop the second and third votes on the bill to dissolve the Knesset.

"The head of the executive branch, a person suspected of bribery, is trying to force the Knesset to disperse in contravention of the law and against the will of the voters," Shaffir said, referring to Netanyahu's three corruption investigations.



