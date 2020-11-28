Cabinet minister says 'has no clue' who killed Iranian nuclear scientist

Israel's cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Saturday he had "no clue" who was behind the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist in Tehran.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian scientist suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program, who was gunned down in an ambush near Tehran on Friday.

Tzachi Hanegbi ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

"I have no clue who did it. It's not that my lips are sealed because I'm being responsible, I really have no clue," Hanegbi, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told N12's Meet the Press.

Earlier, Israeli N12 news outlet reported that Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani both threatened retaliation over the killing.

Netanyahu's office has declined to comment on the killing of Fakhrizadeh and the Foreign Ministry spokesman said the ministry did not comment on security regarding missions abroad.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

The White House, Pentagon, U.S. State Department and CIA have also declined to comment on the killing, as has Biden's transition team. Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

"Whether Iran is tempted to take revenge or whether it restrains itself, it will make it difficult for Biden to return to the nuclear agreement," Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief and director of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, wrote on Twitter.