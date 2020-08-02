Iron Dome intercepts rocket lauched from Gaza Strip

The IDF reported on Sunday that the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The launch set off sirens in the southern town of Sderot as well as in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in the north-western Negev.

Iron Dome intercepting rocket launched from Gaza Strip, archive

As sirens blared, dozens of citizens were enjoying the inauguration screening at a new drive-in cinema complex at Sderot's municipal market.

A vehicle was damaged by shrapnel following the interception near the Gaza border.

No group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

A vehicle near the Gaza border damaged by shrapnel ( Photo: Oranit Pahima )

A Hamas operative who fled to Israel after facing persecution from the group and "family issues" brought in a trove of valuable intelligence on the Gaza terrorist faction, Shin Bet security service said last Thursday.

The organization named the man as Izz al-Din Hussein, a 24-year-old member of the Hamas air defense unit from Jabaliya in northern Gaza, who swam to Israel from the coastal enclave and was immediately arrested by the IDF.