Israel sees 16 coronavirus deaths in just 24 hours, more ventilated patients

Israeli health officials reported on Sunday morning that another 16 coronavirus patients have died from various complication in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said since midnight Sunday alone, five people have succumbed to the disease, bringing the national death toll to 597.

Coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

The ministry added that on Saturday medical teams conducted only 8,587 COVID-19 tests, leading to a relatively low number of new recorded cases, which stand at 763. The latest number puts the contagion rate at 8.8%.

There are 394 patients in a serious condition, of which 118 are ventilated - the highest tally since the peak of the first wave in mid-April. The number of ventilated patients has seen a spike of 25% in the past nine days.

The number of active coronavirus patients currently ill with the disease stands at 24,433, bringing the number of people infected with the virus since the start of the outbreak to 82,515.

The number of hospitalized patients is also the highest since the peak of the first wave and currently stands at 859.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Ichilov Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center all reported their coronavirus wards have reached full capacity, even though they continue to accept more patients.

According to Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, the main COVID-19 hotspots in the country remain cities and towns with Haredi-dominated majority: Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, Elad and Beit Shemesh.