Suspected terrorist shouts 'Allahu akbar' and lunges at police in Jerusalem

A Palestinian shouted "Allahu akbar" and lunged at police in a suspected terror attack before being shot by officers in Jerusalem's Old City, Israel Police said Wednesday evening.

According to a police statement, there were no casualties in the incident besides the attacker, a man in his 20s who was seriously injured and taken to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The scene of the suspected attack in Jerusalem

The shooting is believed to have taken place after the man shouted and swung his hand as he stormed toward the officers, but later it became clear that he did not wield a knife in his hand.

Two months ago, another Palestinian had carried out a stabbing attack at that same location , moderately wounding an Israeli policeman, before security forces shot and killed him.

The 19-year-old approached two officers who were stationed in the Old City, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them, according to a police spokesperson. Officers nearby "responded by firing at him and neutralizing the terrorist."

First responders that arrived at the scene pronounced him dead on the spot. A second officer was also lightly wounded by a ricochet.

Palestinians protest death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Beit Hanina

Meanwhile, rioters blocked roads and threw rocks at police during a protest in the Palestinian East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina after the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin earlier Wednesday. Police arrested three suspects at the scene.