Knife used in stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday

Policemen injured in stabbing attack, Palestinian youth shot dead

A 19-year old resident of east Jerusalem stabbed on of the policemen and the other was wounded by gunfire directed at the assailant who was pronounced dead on the scene; this is the third stabbing in the Jerusalem area in less than a week

Reuters, Haim Goldich |
Updated: 03.06.22, 07:57
A Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday and was then killed when officers opened fire at him, a police spokesperson said.
  •


    • The 19-year-old walked up to two officers who were stationed at one of the walled Old City gates, "pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them," the spokesperson said. Other policemen nearby "responded by firing at him and neutralized the terrorist." Emergency medical teams pronounced him dead on the scene.
    Knife used in stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday
    (Photo: Police Spokesperson)
    Two officers were lightly wounded, police said, one by the stabbing and one during the police gunfire. A photo distributed by the police showed a knife on the ground beside a blood stain.
    Palestinian officials did not immediately comment.
    Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said in a tweet that as the holy month of Ramadan nears, extremists will try to increase tensions in the city and the police forces will be alert and ready for any event.
    Police forces at the site of a stabbing attack wounding two members of the police on Sunday
    (Photo: Yoav Davidovitch)
    This was the third stabbing attack in the Jerusalem area in less than a weekץ
    On Thursday a 40-year old man arrived at the Hizma checkpoint with stab wounds wounds and on Wednesday, a 48-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded in Hizma after having been stabbed in the neck.

    First published: 07:51, 03.06.22
