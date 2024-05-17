Israel to South Africa at UN top court: 700 tunnel shafts found in Rafah, 50 cross into Egypt | Watch LIVE

Israel on Friday will counter South Africa's appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague after the top court on Thursday opened two days of hearings into a request asking it to issue additional temporary orders against Israel to require it to halt its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah by forcing a cease-fire. Watch it live:

It is the fourth time South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice for emergency measures since the nation launched proceedings alleging that Israel’s military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide. The court will make the decision on whether to grant South Africa's request within a few days, due to the urgency of the request, Israeli experts believe.

If Israel ignores any new orders, the issue will go to the Security Council, where the US may side with Israel and impose a veto. However, in Jerusalem, there is fear that disobeying the orders to stop the war could further complicate Israel's political situation vis-à-vis various countries, and especially vis-à-vis important countries such as Great Britain and Germany, and may even cause those countries to consider imposing an arms embargo.

2 View gallery Court's president Joan Donoghue (C) and associate judges arrive to hear South African arguments to the International Court of Justice ( Photo: Nick Gammon / AFP )

Issuing orders that Israel will not comply with could also greatly increase the chance that the International Criminal Court in The Hague will issue arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials. The Office of the Chief Prosecutor in The Hague is already discussing several open cases against Israel and Hamas and, as far as is known, at least one of them is related to construction in the settlements and one to the war in Gaza.

Ynet learned Wednesday that Israel asked to postpone the hearing in The Hague until next week but the request was rejected by the court and its Lebanese president. The Israeli team includes representatives from the ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, and Defense. The delegation is headed by the Deputy Ombudsman for International Legal Affairs, Dr. Gilad Noam.

In the first months of the war, South Africa appealed to the International Court of Justice and accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. In her renewed application to the court, she asked for orders to be issued in order to "protect against further, serious and irreversible damage to the rights of the Palestinian people within the framework of the Genocide Convention", and "to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligation under the Genocide Convention not to engage in genocide, and to prevent and punish for genocide."

2 View gallery Gilad Noam at the ICJ ( Photo: UN WEB TV )

Israeli Justice Ministry official Gilad Noam called South Africa's case, which accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention, "completely divorced from facts and circumstances".

"(The case) makes a mockery of the heinous charge of genocide," Noam said. "Israel is engaged in a war it did not want and did not start. it is under attack and is fighting to defend itself and its citizens."

“Hamas has vowed to continue the atrocities of October 7 many times over. Rafah in particular is a focal point for ongoing terrorist activity. Nearly 700 tunnel shafts have been identified in Rafah, from which approximately 50 tunnels cross into Egypt. These tunnels are used by Hamas to supply itself with weapons and ammunition and could potentially be used to smuggle out of Gaza hostages, or Hamas senior operator,” Noam told the court.