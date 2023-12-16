IDF troops find weapons concealed in incubators at Gaza hospital

Army IDF completes large-scale operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya; firearms, anti-tank missiles, explosive and valuable intelligence recovered; 90 terror suspects apprehended

(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF forces found weapons concealed in incubators inside a Gaza Strip medical center, the army revealed on Saturday, highlighting the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes by Palestinian terrorist groups.
In a statement, the IDF said recently completed, in cooperation with the Shin Bet security agency, a large-scale operation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, which had been utilized by Hamas as a command and control center.
IDF forces clashing with terrorists in Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, uncover arms concealed in medical equipment
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF reported the apprehension of approximately 90 individuals suspected of terrorist activities, including some implicated in the October 7 massacre.
The operation, extending over several days, led to the discovery and destruction of extensive terror infrastructure. A variety of weapons were located, including AK-47s, anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, military equipment of Hamas' Nukhba force, technological devices and documents linked to Hamas intelligence.
2 View gallery
Combat gear uncovered by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya Combat gear uncovered by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya
Combat gear uncovered by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
2 View gallery
Terrorists apprehended by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya Terrorists apprehended by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya
Terror suspects apprehended by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
A notable aspect of the operation was the IDF and Shin Bet's interrogation of hospital staff, who revealed that weapons were concealed in incubators within the NICU – incubators meant for the care of premature infants. This led to the subsequent discovery of additional weapons, classified documents and tactical communication devices hidden in the hospital.
The IDF emphasized the complex nature of the operation, particularly due to the hospital's dual use for civilian healthcare and terrorist activities. The military has highlighted its efforts to minimize civilian harm while targeting Hamas infrastructure.
