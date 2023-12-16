IDF troops find weapons concealed in incubators at Gaza hospital ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





IDF forces found weapons concealed in incubators inside a Gaza Strip medical center, the army revealed on Saturday, highlighting the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes by Palestinian terrorist groups.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

In a statement, the IDF said recently completed, in cooperation with the Shin Bet security agency, a large-scale operation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, which had been utilized by Hamas as a command and control center.

IDF forces clashing with terrorists in Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, uncover arms concealed in medical equipment ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF reported the apprehension of approximately 90 individuals suspected of terrorist activities, including some implicated in the October 7 massacre.

The operation, extending over several days, led to the discovery and destruction of extensive terror infrastructure. A variety of weapons were located, including AK-47s, anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, military equipment of Hamas' Nukhba force, technological devices and documents linked to Hamas intelligence.

2 View gallery Combat gear uncovered by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

2 View gallery Terror suspects apprehended by IDF forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

A notable aspect of the operation was the IDF and Shin Bet's interrogation of hospital staff, who revealed that weapons were concealed in incubators within the NICU – incubators meant for the care of premature infants. This led to the subsequent discovery of additional weapons, classified documents and tactical communication devices hidden in the hospital.