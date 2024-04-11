Sinwar stalls hostage negotiations, waits for Iran attack

Israeli officials believe Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is stalling and delaying his response to the latest proposal in the negotiations to free hostages.
They believe there is not sufficient pressure being put on him to free the Israelis being held by Hamas and that he is waiting to see how Iran intends to strike Israel in retaliation for the killing of a senior IRGC commander in Damascus, in a strike attributed to Israel.
An extreme Iranian response could lead to an Israeli retaliation, and bring about a regional war, which would be the culmination of his intentions and desires, in a united front against Israel.
"Hamas may deliver a negative response today or tomorrow," an Israeli official said. "We believe Sinwar hopes for a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and could achieve an end to the war, a full withdrawal of IDF forces and an influx of humanitarian aid."
A spokesperson for the government said Hamas would be turning down a very reasonable proposal that would bring a lull in the fighting. The War Cabinet is scheduled to meet later on Thursday although it may not be discussing the hostage release talks and instead concentrate on the threat of an Iranian attack.