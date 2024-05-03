Elyakim Libman, presumed hostage, found in Israel, murdered on Oct. 7

Elyakim Libman, who was believed to be abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, and worked as a security guard at the Nova music festival, was declared dead after his body was found in Israel.

Libman was mistakenly buried alongside Victoria Gorlov, who, along with her partner Alex Samoilov, also served as security guards at the party and were murdered.

The IDF, accompanied by representatives from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Health Ministry, briefed Libman's family on the latest developments.

According to military officials, Libman's death was determined through meticulous examination and investigation conducted jointly by the IDF, police, Institute of Forensic Medicine, and Health Ministry.

The process took over a month, and during that time, ZAKA Search and Rescue Tel Aviv, in collaboration with the Religious Services Ministry and the Health Ministry, opened several additional graves to determine if two individuals were accidentally buried together.

In a statement from the Libman family, it was conveyed: "After over 200 days and nights of searching, worries, prayers, and countless tears with the people of Israel, we sadly discovered that our dear and beloved son, Elyakim may his memory be a blessing, is no longer with us. According to recent findings, we received official confirmation of his death."

