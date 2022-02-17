Israel Navy completes U.S. led international maritime drill

(IMX 22) includes some 60 countries and comes amid heightened Gulf tensions after The UAE came under missile attacks from Yemen's Iran backed Houthis, including a foiled attack on a base hosting U.S. forces.

At the same time, an Israeli Navy missile ship and the 915th Patrol Fleet trained in rescue missions and medical emergency scenarios in the northern part of the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Eilat with the 5th fleet coast guard.

According to the military spokesperson, emergency and routine training scenarios “demonstrate the strategic and operational cooperation” with the U.S. Fifth Fleet and is “another expression of the expanding international cooperation of the Israeli Navy” since

