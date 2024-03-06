Israelis traveling abroad during Ramadan could be attacked, National Security Council warns

Terrorist groups are expected to leverage the Gaza war and tension on the Temple Mount to spur terrorists and their supporters to attack Israeli and Western targets

Itamar Eichner|
Israel's National Security Council (NSC)on Wednesday issued a travel warning for Ramadan, warning of the possibility of attacks on Israeli and Western targets around the world.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is scheduled to start on March 10 and continue through April 8.
'Islamic terrorist organizations see Ramadan as an opportunity to perpetrate attacks and violent acts. During this period, there will be increased incitement and calls by radical Islamic elements (especially Global Jihad organizations such as ISIS and Al-Qaida) to carry out attacks," the NSC said in a statement.
Israeli travelers warned to be careful during Ramadan
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Israeli travelers at Ben Gurion airport
(Photo: Yoav Zitun)
The National Security Council said that the terrorist organizations are expected to leverage the Swords of Iron War against Hamas in Gaza and tension surrounding the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to spur terrorists and their supporters to attack Israeli and Western targets both in Israel and around the world. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have already called for attacks on Israelis during Ramadan, including overseas.
"Therefore, the NSC reiterates its recommendation for the Israeli public to be responsible while traveling abroad and to act in accordance with the NSC travel warnings," its statement said.
Travel warnings to countries abroad so far remain unchanged and can be found on the NSC website.
