IDF chief says ground operations in southern Gaza have begun

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Sunday during a meeting he held with IDF reservists that "The operation in the southern Gaza Strip will be no less intense than that in the northern part of the Strip,” confirming that preparations have begun for a military operation in southern Gaza .

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"We’re looking over this pause in fighting," Halevi said. "Prior to it, we’ve dismantled two Hamas brigades in the northern part of the Strip, though not completely yet. We’re still working to complete this achievement, and combat additional battalions.

2 View gallery Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Yesterday and today, we eliminated Hamas’ battalion commanders, company commanders, and many terrorists. Yesterday morning, we began the same operation in the southern part of the Strip. It will be no less intense than that in the northern part of the Strip.”

Halevi also added that "Hamas commanders will meet strong IDF presence everywhere. I know that part of this lies in our capabilities, and a very large part of this lies in the spirit and the experience that you, as reservists, bring to the table.

“We have the ability to do this thoroughly, just as we did in the northern part of the strip with great success and achievements, and will now continue to do the same in the southern part of the Strip."

2 View gallery Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi in meeting with IDF reservists ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Ahead of the IDF’s operation in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinians reported that the IDF dropped leaflets in the area and called for residents of three villages near Rafah to evacuate immediately and move to shelters in Rafah itself. "The city of Khan Yunis is a dangerous war zone; you have been warned," the leaflet read. In photos, Palestinian residents in a town close to Khan Yunis are seen starting to evacuate.