Reporters uncover far-right Noam Party Justice Ministry officials' blacklist

Reporters on Tuesday said they uncovered Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming coalition partners, the far-right Noam Party, a blacklist of officials in the Justice Ministry who they claim are members of the extreme left.

The document containing the list names dozens of senior past and present officials in the legal system, some now members of the academic field, lecturers and private citizens. A list of public figures identified as members of the LGBTQ community in the media compiled by the party, was revealed last week.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Noam leader Avi Maoz ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch, Alex Kolomoisky )

It was allegedly first compiled in 2019, but updated as recently as June 2022 and uploaded to the party's website, although it is not accessible to the general public.

The party says those named had taken courses or received training by organizations that Noam considers "deep-state actors," or a "shadow government."

Noam regards any such training by a civil society organization to be negative, including courses given by known academic institutions, which the party considers part of a malicious left-wing network.

In their view, allowing Arab participation in the mainstream or combatting racism, is proof of extremism and left-wing ideology.

The document attempts to describe private citizens as political activists, even if they merely attended courses, which were at one time supported by organizations that Noam had identified as "enemies."

Inclusion of Arab citizens in mainstream Israeli society and the workforce and the fight against racism has been the policy of consecutive governments from both sides of the political divide in recent years.

Noam presents what is articulated as an indictment. They name the organization and prominent members, presenting selective quotes they consider proof of their guilt

2 View gallery Noam legislator Avi Maoz ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

In a chapter titled "Agents of Change," Noam warns that organizations and philanthropic foundations have found a direct line into government ministries by building special training programs for senior officials.

As such, Noam describes the leadership program "Maoz" as problematic, claiming it promotes diversity and the inclusion of Arabs in important positions. The program is in no way linked to any human rights or left-wing organization. It is seen as a mainstream public sector training program that deals with general challenges to Israeli society.

Noam sites the "change" promoted by the "agents," and presents as one example, a quote from an official in the Finance Ministry: "We all know that decision are made and budgets divided by those with a seat at the table, so when I entered the ministry, I saw it as my duty to increase the number of Arabs around the table.

Another agent of change identified by the party, is the general secretary of the religious Zionist youth movement, Bnei Akiva, who is quoted as saying that he invited an Arab author to address the movement's annual conference.

"We cannot ignore the Arab sector. I've invited the author and journalist Nazir Majali, to discuss his views on the complexities of Israeli society," Yair Shahal, the secretary-general of the Bnei Akiva youth movement, said.

"He spoke of the history and the present of Arabs in Israel. Some thought we had lost our minds or had gone too far, but we must take more steps and we are working on them. We must challenge our thoughts and perceptions but do so wisely without causing a clash," he said.

But, civic groups are not only those singled out by the party. The document names many from academia, civil-rights groups, peace activists and students in advanced degree programs as adversaries. The party aims to create a database of what they see as malign actors, in what appears like a proper opposition research effort.