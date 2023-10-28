Israel intercepts surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at manned aircraft

The IDF shot down a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon, over the Golan Heights. Residents reported hearing an explosion in the sky above. The missile was targeting a manned Israeli aircraft, when it was intercepted, the military said. Forces responded by shelling targets in south Lebanon.
Read more:
The missile attack came hours after the IDF conducted an air strike on Hezbollah targets, responding in turn to rocket fire from the Iran Backed group that landed on the Golan Heights a day earlier.
Saturday's interception of the missile was the second such incident in two days. On Wednesday, the military intercepted a missile targeting a UAV. It was seen falling in the area around the Sea of Galilee. Then too the IDF fired on targets in Lebanon, in response.
Since the start of the Gaza war, Hezbollah said 46 of its people were killed by the IDF.