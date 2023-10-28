Critical hours ahead to determine IDF's next move

The IDF said on Saturday that its forces were inside Gaza after they moved into the Strip late on Friday. Hundreds of clashes with Hamas terrorists were reported and dozens killed in the clashes and bombardments that continued through the night and into the morning.

Military officials decided not to describe the operation as a ground offensive in order to surprise Hamas and to maintain the fog of war. The coming 24 hour are expected to be critical in determining the next steps.

The IDF said Hamas was manipulative and false in its claims that a deal to release dozens of hostages was near and the objective of the terror group was to buy time and delay an IDF offensive. Officials said on Saturday that an extensive incursion could put pressure on Hamas to agree to some hostage deal.

The military spokesperson's unit said 150 Hamas underground targets were destroyed overnight and a senior commander responsible for the terrorists' aerial capabilities, who was involved in the massacre of Israelis on October 7, was killed.

Israel said it would agree to increase the amount of aid transported to Gaza, including food and medicines, only after the trucks due to enter the Strip are thoroughly searched to ensure no other materials are delivered. Officials insisted there can be no fuel delivery because Hamas relied on it to survive and operate underground.