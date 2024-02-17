IDF arrests 100 terror suspects in Khan Younis hospital

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Saturday that the military's special forces units who have been operating in Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital for several days have arrested 100 terror suspects in and around the medical complex.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit added that the operation at the site is based on military intelligence indicating terrorist activity is taking place at the hospital, and noted that alongside searches, troops operating in the area eliminated terrorists in several clashes.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Khan Younis ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Friday, the military reported that during the operation at the hospital, forces discovered medicines bearing the name of Israeli hostages .

"The origin of the medications and their use are currently under investigation," the army announced Friday evening. However, security officials estimate these were not part of the medicine shipment for the hostages facilitated by Qatar last month.

On Thursday, after weeks of Palestinian allegations of a "siege" on Nasser Hospital by Israeli forces, the IDF confirmed that special forces units entered the complex to reach Hamas terrorists.

2 View gallery IDF forces at the Nasser Hospital ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“The Commando Brigade, Shayetet 13, and additional special forces are continuing to conduct a precise and limited operation against the Hamas terrorist organization within the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis,” the military said in a statement.