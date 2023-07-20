Lebanon media films Chief of Staff in visit to the border

A Lebanese television station affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group aired video on Thursday, showing the visit to the Israel-Lebanon border earlier this week, of IDF chief Herzi Halevi surrounded troops. Al-Manar said the Israeli commander visited an area of the border across from the village of Hula situated just two kilometers (just over a mile) inside Lebanon.

"We must assume that any Israeli action on the border is filmed by Hezbollah," Tal Beeri, a researcher at the Alma Education and Research Center said. "We are aware of the group's high alert when we stop along the border fence to ourselves film inside Lebanon.

