Pro-Palestinian activists assault bystander filming Australia rally

During pro-Palestinian rally attended by few hundred protesters, 2 activists assault bystander passing through the area and filming event; police yet to detain attackers

Hod Bass, Tobias Siegal|
Bystander assaulted in pro-Palestinian rally
(Video: Tobias Siegal)

A bystander was assaulted by pro-Palestinian activists on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia during a pro-Palestinian rally while filming the protesters on his phone. Two men wearing keffiyehs attacked the man; while local police were on scene to help him, they apparently have not apprehended the attackers.
The incident occurred while a few hundred pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of Adelaide, chanting slogans and accusing Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza during the IDF's operations in Rafah and accusing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of supporting genocide. Some protesters were seen carrying South African and Yemeni flags.
2 View gallery
Pro-Palestinian protesters march with South Africa and Yemen flagsPro-Palestinian protesters march with South Africa and Yemen flags
Pro-Palestinian protesters march with South Africa and Yemen flags
(Photo: Tobias Siegal)
During the march, a passerby was trying to make his way through the crowd when two protesters assaulted and tackled him to the ground. Police helped the victim to his feet but did not take any immediate action against the perpetrators, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Ynetnews.
2 View gallery
Pro-Palestinian protesters assault bystander for passing through and filming rallyPro-Palestinian protesters assault bystander for passing through and filming rally
Pro-Palestinian protesters assault bystander for passing through and filming rally
(Photo: Tobias Siegal)
Albanese and Australian officials have shown their support for Israel during its current war against Hamas, as long as it upholds international law. However, on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint statement, warning against the IDF's operations in Rafah in southern Gaza.
"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path, there is simply nowhere else for civilians to go," the statement read.
  • Tobias Siegal is The Jewish Agency for Israel's emissary to the Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS)
