Pro-Palestinian activists assault bystander filming Australia rally

A bystander was assaulted by pro-Palestinian activists on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia during a pro-Palestinian rally while filming the protesters on his phone. Two men wearing keffiyehs attacked the man; while local police were on scene to help him, they apparently have not apprehended the attackers.

The incident occurred while a few hundred pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of Adelaide, chanting slogans and accusing Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza during the IDF's operations in Rafah and accusing Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of supporting genocide. Some protesters were seen carrying South African and Yemeni flags.

During the march, a passerby was trying to make his way through the crowd when two protesters assaulted and tackled him to the ground. Police helped the victim to his feet but did not take any immediate action against the perpetrators, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Ynetnews.

Albanese and Australian officials have shown their support for Israel during its current war against Hamas, as long as it upholds international law. However, on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint statement, warning against the IDF's operations in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path, there is simply nowhere else for civilians to go," the statement read.