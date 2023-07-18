Protesters launch day of disruption as Knesset debates controversial bill









Protests in Tel Aviv

Protesters blocked the entrance to the Israeli stock exchange early on Tuesday, carrying signs indicating the damage already caused to the economy amid the coalition's push for a judicial overhaul.

" The government's efforts to change Israeli democracy has pushed investors away, destroyed the hi-tech industry and is whipping out our pensions, Dror Selee, a tech entrepreneur and activist in the hi-tech protest movement said. "This government of destruction ignores all warning signs and is turning Israel into a pariah and impoverished dictatorship that will leave all of us without security, jobs and income."

3 View gallery Protesters outside Tel Aviv stock exchange ( Photo: Reuters )

The protesters began another day of disruption with the highway between Haifa and Tel Aviv blocked intermittently and protests held around the country. 200 women demonstrated outside the Rabbinical Court in Haifa while others marched in Tel Aviv calling for the legislative push to be stopped. Protests are scheduled throughout the day including planned disruptions to train travel during the day and mass rallies in the evening.

Protests in Haifa ( צילום: ליאור אל-חי )

Meanwhile, the Knesset was preparing to begin a marathon session ending with a final vote on the bill that would curb the oversight powers of the supreme court over decisions of the government. The opposition said that if passed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be free to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and her replacement would then end the criminal proceedings against him. Netanyahu is on trial for corruption in the Jerusalem District Court, a charge he denies.

Observers said that not only the AGs position was under peril but also all other gatekeepers who were protecting Israeli laws in government ministries and publicly sector companies opening the door for mass corruption.

The plenum will vote on 27,000 objections to the bill raised by the opposition parties and conduct 1,000 votes on them before the bill can be passed, probably next week.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden called Netanyahu to discuss the judicial legislation and the protests against it. According to the prime minister he and the president had a long and warm call. “focused on bolstering the strong bond between the nations; thwarting threats from Iran and its proxies; expanding the circle of peace; and the continued efforts to deescalate and stabilize the situation in Judea and Samaria,” his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu also briefed Biden "on his intention to reach wide public support for the rest of the reform during the summer recess,” but reportedly told him that the legislation that is currently facing its final vote, will pass.

3 View gallery Protesters block a major highway on a day of disruption on Tuesday ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Netanyahu also claimed that he and the president will meet in the fall, although the White House has a different read on the discussions.

Biden told Netanyahu that there was a "need for the broadest possible consensus, and that shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship," and that no meeting has been scheduled although one is likely when Netanyahu is in New York for the UN General Assembly in September.

3 View gallery John Kirby ( Photo: Reuters )