IDF raids home of 'Sinwar associate' as Khan Younis operations deepen

IDF forces operating in western Khan Younis ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )









Israeli forces raided the home of an “associate” of Hamas leader in Gaza Yahyah Sinwar where they found weapons, the IDF said on Saturday without naming the associate.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The raid comes as IDF troops are advancing in the western part of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, considered one of the terrorist organization’s most important strongholds and believed to be where most of the Israeli hostages are held.

4 View gallery Combat gear found in Khan Younis home of Sinwar associate ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery Combat gear found in Khan Younis home of Sinwar associate ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, Commando Brigade forces struck terrorist targets in western Khan Younis. The soldiers targeted anti-tank cells and terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located many weapons. In the last week, the Commando Brigade eliminated over 100 terrorists.

Soldiers of the special forces Egoz Unit raided a weapons warehouse in the area and located guns, cartridges, anti-tank missiles, photography equipment and diving equipment.

According to the IDF, elite Egoz Unit forces identified an anti-tank missile squad preparing to attack troops and opened fire at them. The terrorists fled to a nearby building which was destroyed after Israeli forces directed an airstrike on it, eliminating the terrorists. Many secondary explosions were reportedly detected as a result of the strike, indicating the presence of explosives in the building the terrorists had escaped to.

Terrorists eliminated in Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





In a different incident, IDF troops directed an airstrike that killed three terrorists who were planting explosives adjacent to the forces.