Heist up high: Collection box robbed in the middle of Swiss climbing route

Swiss authorities are primed to confront one of the most challenging (not to mention elevated) investigations they've ever seen, after theives managed to take hundreds of euros from a maintenance collection box located in the middle of a highly challenging climbing route, at an elevation of about 7,700 feet. Experts say it would take the finest of climbers to be able to do that.

Swiss authorities are primed to confront one of the most challenging (not to mention elevated) investigations they've ever seen, after theives managed to take hundreds of euros from a maintenance collection box located in the middle of a highly challenging climbing route, at an elevation of about 7,700 feet. Experts say it would take the finest of climbers to be able to do that.

Swiss authorities are primed to confront one of the most challenging (not to mention elevated) investigations they've ever seen, after theives managed to take hundreds of euros from a maintenance collection box located in the middle of a highly challenging climbing route, at an elevation of about 7,700 feet. Experts say it would take the finest of climbers to be able to do that.