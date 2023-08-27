Heist up high: Collection box robbed in the middle of Swiss climbing route

Who broke into the cash box on the Swiss trail of Via Ferrata, the most challenging climbing trail there is, just to steal a few hundred euros? While answers remain elusive, it is believed the theft was premeditated and performed by highly skilled mountain climbers

ynet correspondents|
Swiss authorities are primed to confront one of the most challenging (not to mention elevated) investigations they've ever seen, after theives managed to take hundreds of euros from a maintenance collection box located in the middle of a highly challenging climbing route, at an elevation of about 7,700 feet. Experts say it would take the finest of climbers to be able to do that.
The incident took place in the Via Ferrata trail in the Bernese Alps, and the box was set up by professionals who used the collections to sustain the route through frequent maintenance. The route it takes to get there is considered to be a category 5, which is the most challenging of them all, entailing the use of narrow metal cables stretched over a ravine, as well as climbing ladders that infused into the rocks.
Not for the faint-hearted, Via Ferrata
The local climbing club assumes this was planned well in advance, since breaking into the box would necessitate carrying a specific tool. "Who would do this?" The Facebook post said. "Our club maintains this route without pay, and now someone stole the money needed to take care of it."
The collection box demolished
The box contained anywhere between 400 and 600 euros, and since the route has been frequented by an untold number of climbers recently, it is estimated that finding the culprits would be next to impossible.
