'We will fight with our fingernails if necessary' Netanyahu says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on Thursday that Israelis will fight with their fingernails if necessary, to defeat their enemies. Netanyahu's film statement came as Israel approached its 76th Independence Day, marked next week. His statement was also his first public comments since U.S. President Joe Biden said he was withholding offensive weapons shipments to Israel.
"I made it clear to Bibi and the War Cabinet - you will not receive aid if you enter population centers in Rafah," Biden said in an interview on CNN.
Netanyahu said Israel had been under an arms embargo in the past but had in its people, a fighting spirit, valor and unity.
"We are stronger today and determined and united to defeat those who come to kill us," Netanyahu said. "If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. I've said before, if necessary, we will fight with our fingernails," he said.
Benny Gantz a member of the war cabinet and a contender to the premiership slammed ministers in Netanyahu's coalition who attacked Biden. "The partnership between the U.S. and Israel is a strategic one, and no less important, it is a partnership of values," Gantz said. "The United States stood by Israel in its darkest hour, and the attacks from ungrateful and irresponsible ministers are made out of political motivations." Gantz referred to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, among others, after he posted Biden ❤️ Hamas on X.
Gantz said he continued to have direct dialogue with American officials and believes the arms shipments would continue. "The U.S. has a moral and strategic duty to provide Israel with the tools needed to complete its mission," he said.
Earlier White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration was not backing away from its support of Israel but repeated the position that an extensive assault on Rafah, will not advance the objective of defeating the Hamas.