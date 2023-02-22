Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits off Lebanon, felt in Israel

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the shores of Lebanon Wednesday morning, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (ESMC) said, with reports the shock was also felt in Israel.

The ESMC added that the quake originated 18 kilometers below sea level and that so far no injuries or damages were reported as a result of the tremor.

The earthquake occurred early in the morning and was reported to have been felt in Haifa, Nahariya, Afula, Nazareth, and parts of central Israel.

Naftali Gleitman, living near Tiberias, said that "I felt all the furniture in the house moving and then the floor moved, it was really scary. It feels like the quakes are getting closer to Israel, but no was one injured and nothing was damaged here."

According to Ohad Hazan from Kiryat Bialik, "At 08:02 am, I felt the bed move for about three seconds. It was the first time I felt an earthquake. We live in a 24-story building, and it seems that everyone felt it this time. We hope for the best because it's getting really stressful."

Two days prior, another 6.3-magnitude tremor rattled the Turkey-Syria border region and was felt in many areas across Israel.