IDF details conditions for Rafah operation: 'We will reach Sinwar, dead or alive'

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Tuesday that "the objectives for Gaza set by the cabinet are ambitious, and it will take time to achieve them."

Speaking at a conference of the World Zionist Organization in Jerusalem, Hagari stated: "We are fighting Hamas from the north to the south." When asked if the IDF knows the whereabouts of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, he replied: "I don't think the question is where he is. The goal is to reach him, alive or dead, and we will get him, no matter how long it takes."

"The goal of the war is to ensure that October 7 will never happen again, ever," said the IDF spokesperson. "We will finish in Rafah," he added regarding the fighting in the Gaza Strip. "Rafah is crucial; there are hostages in that area."

Regarding the military operation in Rafah, Hagari stated that there are two important conditions for the operation. The first condition is "to maintain Egypt's influence on the Gaza Strip," he said. "We have spoken with Egypt and ensured that both of our countries have the same agenda and will maintain a good relationship."

The second condition, according to Hagari, is related to the immense population density in the southern part of the strip, where masses of Gazans fled during the war. "There are 1.4 million people there, and it is impossible to conduct an operation with 1.4 million people. We need to ensure the people are moved to a safe place that will be facilitated with food and good medical conditions. When these conditions are met, we can proceed with the operation."

Thomas Hand, the father of nine-year-old Emily, who was released after about 50 days in Hamas captivity, also participated in the conference. Hand spoke strongly against those who claim that the State of Israel does not act proportionately in the Gaza Strip. "There is no disproportionateness in our response to what they did. I hope we will do it to the end," he said.