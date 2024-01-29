Families of Israeli hostages increase protests, pressure on government













Police violently detain protester in Tel aviv









Families of hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza have announced that they plan to increase their protests to demand the government take immediate action to bring about a release of the captives.

After more than three months since the October 7 massacre, the families said that their patience has run out. "I’ve been angry since October 7, everyone is trying to calm me down. I think that when the 100th day came, many peoples’ nerves snapped," says Shahar Zahiro, the nephew of Avraham Munder who’s being held by Hamas.

Yifat Calderon, Ayala Metzger, and Shahar Zahiro

The families were unsatisfied with the weekly protests held in Tel Aviv and seek to make their voices heard much louder. "We’re fighting," says Ayala, Yoram Metzger’s daughter-in-law. "we’re learning that those who don’t fight don’t get anything. I don't want to paint it as a political fight, but that’s what it appears to be," she said.

"The part of the public that’s active and takes to the streets is the one that comes out and protests. I’m very happy that the public stands with us, but their hugs don't bring the hostages back; prayers aren’t enough - action is needed."

In the press conference held on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the protests of families of hostages. "It only strengthens Hamas’ demands," he said.

Yifat Calderon, cousin of Ofer Calderon held in Hamas captivity, believed that further steps should have been taken from the start. Since the beginning of the war, she had demonstrated alongside Hadas Calderon at the entrance to the IDF’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where War Cabinet meetings are held.

"We’re carrying on, making sure to be in strategic positions. We aren’t seeing progress; maybe it's time to add women to the decision-making table. I’m sure that if one woman was present in the War Cabinet, things would look different. It's no longer just the families' struggle, this is everyone's struggle," she said.

Protest for the release of hostages in Jerusalem

"If we don't do anything now, they’ll all return in coffins," Calderon said. "I was standing outside of Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz’s homes on Hanukkah. It was right after the children returned, and Gallan told us that we managed to bring them back. I told him that's true, but that these kids won't recover if their fathers don’t come back alive."Ver

"These meetings only serve members of the War Cabinet to make them look good. It doesn't help us at all; it's not effective," Zahiro says. "Suddenly, I’m reading that the prime minister is having disagreements with Egypt? The most influential power in the Middle East right now? We’re being abandoned. Suddenly there are talks about settling Gaza, returning to Gush Katif; they lost their way and are dragging us with them."

Metzger joins the criticism: "I arrive at the Knesset and talk to members of the War Cabinet, and they say the same thing - we're with you, we’re working on it. What does this mean? The hostages don’t have time for that there."

Yifat Calderon and Yoav Gallant

For her, time is the greatest enemy. "There are people who constantly try to push for more time; they’re my enemies now. The government chooses not to decide and draw out time. When you choose not to discuss post-war Gaza, you also choose not to discuss the return of the captives.”

“The country is returning to its daily routine and is sleeping on the wheel, that’s why it’s time to make waved throughout the country,” she added.

In recent weeks their protest have been shaking up the country. They blocked Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway and testified to the violent police actions against them. They protested outside Netanyahu’s Caesarea home and in Jerusalem.

Protests outside Netanyahu's Caesarea home




