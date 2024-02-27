Northern Israel barraged with dozens of rockets in fresh Hezbollah attack

Dozens of rockets fired into northern Israel from Lebanon





Hezbollah terrorists showered northern Israeli communities near the Lebanese border with dozens of rockets Tuesday morning.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that its operatives had launched "large rocket barrages toward Meron Airbase" at 8 AM in response to an Israeli attack airstrike on the city of Baalbek, deep inside Lebanese territory, on Monday. Israel said it targeted an air defense battery whereas Hezbollah claimed a "food storage" was attacked. The terrorist group reported that at least two of its people had been killed in the air raid.

2 View gallery Multiple Hezbollah rockets intercepted over northern Israel

Qatari network Al Jazeera reported that some 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee region in the latest barrage. Footage of the attack shows multiple rockets intercepted by air defense systems. There were no immediate reports of damage and casualties.

Incoming air raid alarm sirens blared in the northern Israeli communities of Tziv'on, Sasa, Safsufa - Kfar Hoshen and Dovev.

Israel and Hezbollah have been locked in months of cross-border hostilities since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip following Hamas' deadly October 7 onslaught on southern Israeli communities in which over 1,200 people were killed and over 240 taken hostage.

Hezbollah has claimed its continuous bombardment of northern Israeli communities and military outposts is in support of the Palestinian cause, aiming to draw part of the IDF's focus away from the conflict in the war south and reduce the military pressure on Hamas in a bid to prevent Israel for achieving its declared war goals.

The Lebanese terrorist organization has ramped up its attacks in recent days, firing dozens of rockets into Israel at a time, on top of repeated drone incursions, as Israeli reprisals grow increasingly bolder, with targeted attacks on Hezbollah sites and operatives deeper into Lebanon's territory.

The protracted border skirmishes have displaced tens of thousands of people in both northern Israel and southern Lebanon as constant bombardments have caused multiple casualties and significant damage to residential areas and infrastructure in both countries.