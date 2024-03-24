Israeli jets strike terror infrastructure deep in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah fires at Golan Heights

Lebanese media reported an Israeli airstrike in the eastern area of Baalbek, around 60 miles from the Israeli border. IDF later confirmed targeting a Hezbollah weapons workshop at the location.

Hezbollah tells Iran it would fight alone in any war with Israel

Shortly thereafter, a barrage of some 50 rockets were fired toward the Golan Heights as sirens sounded. Four rockets were intercepted while others fell in open areas. The Hezbollah affiliated Al-Mayadeen network, reported an Israeli attack near Damascus.

The Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV stated Israeli jets struck missile launchers near Baalbek, whose governor noted Israeli jets remaining in the area and urged caution. Later, IDF confirmed targeting a Hezbollah workshop deep inside Lebanon.

