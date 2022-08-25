Mossad chief says signing nuclear deal bodes strategic disaster

Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea said on Thursday that the nuclear deal with Iran, that is now being considered will cause a strategic disaster, because it will facilitate Iranian's long-lasting efforts to obtain a bomb.

In briefings held with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and others, Barnea said that the deal will infuse Iran's purse with billions of dollars that will be diverted to fund terrorist groups including the Lebanon based Hezbollah, the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as well as other proxies and will pose a challenge for both the U.S. and Israel.

3 View gallery Iranian centrifuges; Mossad chief Dedi Barnea ( Photo: EPA, GPO )

He described the deal as worst than its 2015 predecessor because now, there is more information about Iran's military capabilities.

Despite the fact that Iran's lies about its nuclear ambitions were discovered, the Mossad chief said, the U.S. was now willing to sign a deal despite the Iranian refusal to respond to the investigation of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

3 View gallery IAEA chief Rafael Grossi ( Photo: AFP )

Barnea believed the new agreement would only add one to three months to the time Iran would need to achieve a nuclear threshold but would not be prevented from obtaining surface to surface missiles. And in 2026, he said, the sunset clause would come into effect clearing the way to a bomb.

3 View gallery Iranian missiles launched in military drill last year ( Photo: Reuters )

Barnea said the Mossad continued its efforts to prevent the Iranians from achieving nuclear capabilities. "Our commitments remains, regardless of any deal," he said.

The spy chief said Iran had attempted to target senior U.S. officials on American soil, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, but still the administration and the western powers were rushing to complete the deal, a fact that will bolster the aggression of Islamic Republic further.

"They are signing a similar deal to the one signed in 2015 but the world has changed. The Iranians had developed advanced centrifuges and the threats, and the technologies are different," he said.



