Herzog reveals how Hamas summer camps train children for terror

President Isaac Herzog revealed on Sunday a confidential document that outlines Hamas' summer camp program, which aims to indoctrinate and prepare children to become future operatives of the terror organization.
In an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press, Herzof presents a document by Hamas's Al Qassam Brigades, issued last July, which outlines the summer camp's objectives “To advance the resistance culture and the values of Jihad, standing strong, and sacrifice within the children… to contribute to the militarization of society.”
In Hamas's terror camps, located within military compounds, children receive training in using firearms, engage in simulations and undergo theoretical instruction. These activities are designed to groom them for future roles within the terror organization.
"Let me show you a document, a highly confidential, strictly confidential document, which we just unraveled from the Hamas headquarters. It's a brochure, which is a directive by the commanders of Hamas as to how to manage summer camps for children in order to disseminate the values of jihad," he said.
"It says clearly to disseminate the values of jihad and the values of resistance, meaning terror, and how to make it a militarized society. And it's all over the Gaza Strip, meaning they take the kids - whilst we all know what summer camps are and what they're aimed for, and what a wonderful experience it is to enable youngsters, kids, and adolescents to become citizens of the free world and with liberty, with happiness with joy, with sports - here their entire aim is to make them terrorists.”