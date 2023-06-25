Terror attack on Israelis in Cyprus thwarted

Cyprus recently thwarted an Iranian terrorist attack on its territory aimed at Israeli citizens, Cypriot media is reporting.
The perpetrators were associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, according to the report. They were arrested after an operation by Cypriot intelligence, who worked in coordination with Western intelligence services, reported to be of the United States and Israel.
Cyprus’ state intelligence service closely followed the movements of the Iranian terror cell during the last few months and were able to thwart the terrorist operation it planned. The intelligence services regularly monitored the identified main suspect, and this helped prevent the attack. Although the suspect managed to escape, equipment was located that he might have planned used to carry out the attack. Depending on the development of the investigation, Cyprus will consider issuing an international arrest warrant against the main suspect.
The cell is a network of terrorists that operated from the Turkish part of Northern Cyprus and from there sent operatives to Greek Cyprus. Two years ago, an Azeri citizen with a Russian passport was arrested in Cyprus, who was also planning terrorist acts against Israeli targets on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.